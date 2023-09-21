Archaeologists Discover 500,000-Year-Old Wooden Structures in Zambia

Archaeologists in Zambia have made an incredible discovery, finding 500,000-year-old wooden structures that are the earliest signs of wooden tools. The structures, located at the Kalambo Falls in Zambia, date back over 476,000 years and have “no known parallels” according to the scientists behind the findings.

This groundbreaking discovery challenges the previous understanding of human capabilities during ancient times. Lead researcher Larry Barham, a professor at the University of Liverpool, stated in an interview with BBC that early humans used their intelligence, imagination, and skills to create something completely unique. These structures, which may have been built to raise themselves off the wet ground, provide evidence of the usage of wooden tools such as digging sticks, as well as the construction of platforms and structures using massive tree trunks.

To determine the age of the findings, the scientists utilized luminescence dating, a technique that involves measuring the amount of radioactivity absorbed by rocks over millennia. The wet conditions at the Kalambo Falls played a crucial role in the preservation of these wooden materials, as they would typically perish unless preserved in waterlogged areas.

Interestingly, these structures predate the earliest Homo sapien fossils, leading to confusion among researchers regarding which ancient human species were responsible for their creation. The first discovery of these wooden structures was made in 2019, shedding light on the ingenuity of ancient humans and their ability to come up with innovative structures and tools to improve their lives.

This remarkable find adds to the list of archaeological discoveries that provide insights into the lives of ancient humans. The past year has been particularly notable, with discoveries such as the earliest known human amputation and the unearthing of a lost city in Iraq. These findings continue to expand our knowledge of humanity’s rich history and the remarkable achievements of our ancestors.

