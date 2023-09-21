Humans Built Wooden Structures Half a Million Years Ago, Study Finds

Researchers from the University of Liverpool and Aberystwyth University have discovered evidence that humans were building structures made of wood half a million years ago. The team excavated well-preserved wood at the archaeological site of Kalambo Falls in Zambia, which dates back at least 476,000 years, predating the evolution of Homo sapiens. Stone tool cut-marks on the wood provide evidence that early humans shaped and joined two large logs to create a structure, possibly a platform or part of a dwelling.

This finding challenges the prevailing view that Stone Age humans were nomadic. The region provided a perennial source of water and an abundance of food, allowing these humans to settle and construct structures. The discovery of wooden structures demonstrates that these early humans possessed intelligence, imagination, and skills to create something that had never before existed.

The research team used new luminescence dating techniques to determine the age of the finds. By analyzing the last time that minerals in the surrounding sand were exposed to sunlight, the researchers were able to place the wood at an age of half a million years. This new dating method has significant implications for understanding human evolution and allows for dating further back in time.

The Kalambo Falls site, situated on the Kalambo River, lies on the border of Zambia and the Rukwa Region of Tanzania. It is known for its archaeological significance and has been nominated for inclusion on UNESCO’s World Heritage list. The recent findings highlight the importance of the site, and researchers argue for its recognition as a United Nations World Heritage Site.

This research is part of the broader “Deep Roots of Humanity” project, funded by the UK’s Arts and Humanities Research Council. It aims to investigate how human technology developed in the Stone Age. The project involves collaboration with Zambia’s National Heritage Conservation Commission, Livingstone Museum, Moto Moto Museum, and the National Museum in Lusaka. The researchers anticipate that further exciting discoveries will emerge from the waterlogged sands of the Kalambo Falls site.