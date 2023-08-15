Researchers Successfully Cool Membrane to Near Absolute Zero Using Laser Light

Researchers from the University of Basel have developed a new technique that successfully cooled a small membrane down to temperatures close to absolute zero using only laser light. This achievement has significant potential for applications in highly sensitive sensors.

Centuries ago, the German astronomer Johannes Kepler theorized the concept of solar sails, suggesting that light produces a force when reflected by an object. This idea is now used in various scientific endeavors, including the cooling of atoms and particles. Normally, complex apparatus is required for this process. However, a team of researchers at the University of Basel, led by Prof. Dr. Philipp Treutlein and Prof. Dr. Patrick Potts, has managed to cool a wafer-thin membrane made of silicon nitrate to a temperature close to minus 273.15 degrees Celsius using laser light alone.

What sets this method apart is that it achieves this cooling effect without the need for any kind of measurement. By avoiding measurements, which would disturb the quantum state of the system, the researchers developed a coherent feedback loop in which the laser light acts as a sensor and a damper. This allowed them to dampen and cool the thermal vibrations of the membrane without interference.

In the experiment, a laser beam was directed onto the membrane and the reflected light was fed into a fiber optic cable. The vibrations of the membrane caused small changes in the oscillation phase of the reflected light, which conveyed information about the membrane’s motional state. This information was then used, with a time delay, to apply the right amount of force on the membrane using the same laser light.

The researchers were able to cool the membrane down to 480 micro-Kelvin, which is less than a thousandth of a degree above absolute zero. Their next goal is to reach the quantum mechanical ground state of the membrane’s oscillations and potentially create squeezed states of the membrane. These squeezed states are valuable for building sensors with higher accuracy, such as atomic force microscopes used for nanoscale surface scanning.

The findings of this study have been published in the scientific journal Physical Review X.