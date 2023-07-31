Assessing the Safety and Efficacy of a Topical Carboxy Mask on Photoaging

Researchers conducted a short-term and long-term study to evaluate the safety and effectiveness of a topical carboxy mask on the signs of photoaging. The first phase of the study involved 12 female participants, aged 45-75, with mild to moderate photoaging. They applied the mask for 1 hour at baseline and then 2 to 3 times a week for a period of 14 days.

During this phase, participants underwent various assessments including Visia photography, corneometer measurements, and subject assessments using a visual analog scale. The results showed improvements in blood flow, skin hydration, and subjective measures such as dryness, skin tone evenness, fine lines, wrinkles, scaling, and dark circles. These improvements continued to be observed even after discontinuing the use of the mask.

In the long-term study, 34 female participants, aged 35-65, with mild to moderate photoaging used the mask for a period of 10 weeks. The mask was applied at different frequencies throughout the study. Assessments were conducted using Visia photography, dermaspectrophotometer, corneometer, and elastometer. Participants and the dermatologist investigator assessed signs of photoaging on a 5-point scale.

The results of the long-term study showed improvements in skin barrier function and performance. The measurements of moisturization and skin elasticity showed immediate and cumulative effects over time. Participants reported significant improvements in luminosity, radiance, tactile roughness, visual roughness, and erythema. There were also improvements in firmness, sagging, and overall skin appearance.

Both studies included participants of different Fitzpatrick skin types, indicating the effectiveness of the carboxy mask on various skin tones. Participants also reported improvements in criteria such as wrinkles, pigmentation, and skin tone.

The topical application of CO2 through the carboxy mask allows for convenient at-home use with no downtime. This makes carboxytherapy an effective tool in skincare. The findings of these studies suggest that the carboxy mask can be beneficial in treating the signs of photoaging.