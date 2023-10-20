CityLife

Newly Discovered Asteroid to Pass Earth Closely

ByVicky Stavropoulou

Oct 20, 2023
In recent years, it has been widely accepted that an asteroid impact was the most likely cause of the extinction of dinosaurs. The Alvarez hypothesis, the prevalent theory explaining this extinction event, suggests that an asteroid collided with Earth approximately 65 million years ago, leading to the eradication of numerous dinosaur species. Supporting evidence for this theory includes the discovery of the impact crater, known as the Chicxulub crater, nestled beneath Mexico’s Yucatan Peninsula. According to the hypothesis, the asteroid’s impact would have triggered massive tidal waves and created a 140 km wide crater. Debris would have been ejected into space, covering the Earth in a nuclear winter-like scenario, ultimately resulting in the demise of the dinosaurs.

In a recent development, NASA’s Defense Coordination Office (PDCO), responsible for monitoring Near-Earth Objects (NEOs), has shed light on an asteroid that is expected to closely pass by Earth today. Designated Asteroid 2023 UH by NASA’s Center for Near-Earth Object Studies (CNEOS), this rock is predicted to come as close as 2.5 million kilometers to our planet on October 20. Currently, it is hurtling towards Earth at a speed of approximately 39,932 kilometers per hour, just shy of the speed of an Intercontinental Ballistic Missile (ICBM).

Belonging to the Apollo group of Near-Earth Asteroids, Asteroid 2023 UH is part of a class of space rocks that intersect with Earth’s orbit and have semi-major axes larger than Earth’s. These asteroids were named after the colossal 1862 Apollo asteroid, first discovered by German astronomer Karl Reinmuth in the 1930s.

NASA has also provided information regarding the size of Asteroid 2023 UH, stating that it falls short of being classified as a ‘Potentially Hazardous Asteroid’ due to its relatively small size. Measuring between 52 and 118 feet in width, this asteroid is comparable in size to an aircraft.

Additionally, two more asteroids, Asteroid 2023 TK15 and Asteroid 2020 UR, are also expected to pass by Earth today, joining Asteroid 2023 UH in its close approach.

