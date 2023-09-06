How Primate Arms Provide Clues to Human Evolution

In a recent study published in the journal Royal Society Open Science, researchers have discovered that the anatomy of primate arms can provide insights into how our ancestors safely descended from trees. The study suggests that our ancient human ancestors and apes developed flexible shoulder and elbow joints as a way to counteract the effects of gravity on their larger bodies, allowing for a controlled descent from trees. This adaptation may have played a crucial role in the evolution of humans walking upright and freeing their hands for tool use.

The researchers, led by evolutionary biologist Nathaniel Dominy of Dartmouth, used videos of chimpanzees and sooty mangabeys, an Old World monkey, to analyze the different climbing techniques of each species. They found that when chimpanzees climbed down a tree, they extended their shoulders and elbows above their heads to a much greater degree than the smaller monkeys. The chimps appeared to be in a controlled fall, using a wide range of motion to descend quickly.

This observation was consistent with the anatomical variations between chimpanzees and mangabeys. Apes, including humans, have shoulder joints that are shaped like a ball and socket, which allows for a greater range of motion compared to the more pear-shaped joints found in monkeys. They also have elbow joints that open more widely, further enhancing their range of motion.

The researchers believe that this adaptation, which dates back 15 to 20 million years ago, allowed our ancestors to safely navigate trees and eventually transition to life on the ground. The ability to climb up and down trees would have been crucial for escaping predators and accessing resources.

While this study focused on chimpanzees and monkeys, the researchers are interested in further investigating the climbing techniques of larger apes such as mandrills and baboons. By studying a wider range of primates, they hope to gain a more comprehensive understanding of how these adaptations evolved over time.

Overall, this study provides valuable insights into the evolutionary process that led to humans walking upright. The development of flexible shoulder and elbow joints allowed our ancestors to efficiently navigate trees and laid the foundation for the sophisticated tool use that sets humans apart. This research contributes to our understanding of human evolution and offers a glimpse into our primate past.

