Science

Antares Rocket Launches Final Flight to International Space Station

ByRobert Andrew

Aug 2, 2023
An Antares rocket successfully launched from NASA’s Wallops Flight Facility, marking its final flight before being replaced with a newer version next year. The 19th commercial resupply service mission from Northrop Grumman, known as NG-19, carried cargo, provisions, and science experiments to the International Space Station (ISS).

During the flight, a Cygnus spacecraft separated from the Antares rocket’s second stage and will deliver over 8,200 pounds of cargo to the ISS on Friday. The Cygnus spacecraft has been named the SS Laurel Clark after the fallen space shuttle Columbia astronaut, continuing the tradition of naming Cygnus vehicles after influential individuals in spaceflight. It will take about 2.5 days for the SS Laurel Clark to reach the ISS.

The current version of Northrop Grumman’s Antares rocket, the Antares 230 series, will be replaced with an upgraded Antares 330 series rocket. Due to disruptions in the supply lines caused by the conflict between Russia and Ukraine, Northrop Grumman has reassessed the timeline for the launch of the upgraded Antares rocket. The new Antares rocket is expected to include a new first stage and will be ready for launch in the summer of 2025.

The SS Laurel Clark carries more than 20 research investigations, equipment, and food supplies for the ISS. These include material science and technology demonstrations, human health-focused biological investigations, and a series of experiments to understand how fire behaves in space. A new planetary observation probe called the Multi Needle Langmuir Probe (m-NLP) will also be attached to the ISS to scan plasma densities in Earth’s ionosphere.

Additionally, cargo from the Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency (JAXA) includes digital artwork from students across 74 schools and written stories stored on SD-cards as part of an educational outreach program.

The docking of the Cygnus spacecraft with the ISS is scheduled for August 4.

