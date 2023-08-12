Antarctica Faces Increasingly Intense Extreme Events as Earth Warms

Extreme weather events in Antarctica, such as ocean heat waves and ice loss, are projected to become more severe unless urgent action is taken to reduce the burning of fossil fuels, according to a recent study. The study highlights the alarming consequences of climate change on the region.

The study, published in the journal Frontiers in Environmental Science, warns that as greenhouse gas emissions continue, the size and frequency of extreme events are expected to increase. This places the world at risk of surpassing the 1.5°C warming limit set out in the Paris Agreement. The study suggests that there may be future cascades of extreme events that will have wide-ranging impacts across multiple realms.

Scientists have expressed growing concern over the Antarctic ice’s struggle to recover after reaching a record low in February. This abnormality, referred to as a “six sigma event,” is an occurrence that happens once every 7.5 million years. The Arctic is also experiencing rapid ice loss and is projected to be ice-free in summers by 2030. These events underscore the detrimental effects of global warming on the planet’s ecosystems.

Rising temperatures have led to unprecedented heat waves and wildfires in Canada and several European countries this year. Similarly, South America has experienced exceptionally high winter temperatures, with parts of Chile recording temperatures exceeding 30°C.

According to the study, the most extreme heat wave on record occurred in east Antarctica, where temperatures reached 38.5°C above the seasonal average in 2022. The authors of the study also highlight the potential for increased frequency of low sea ice events in Antarctica. Similar to the Arctic, reduced ice cover leads to more solar heat absorption and less reflection, creating a self-perpetuating cycle.

The study concludes that Antarctica is likely to face significant stress and damage in the coming decades. The Antarctic Treaty, established in 1959, aims to protect the continent’s fragile environment, with commitments from twelve countries including the U.K., U.S., India, and China. However, the study warns that without immediate action to reduce emissions, some countries may breach the terms of the treaty.

As the sea ice in Antarctica continues to melt, more areas of the continent may become accessible to ships. This necessitates careful management and biosecurity measures to safeguard vulnerable sites. The lead author of the study, Professor Martin Siegert from the University of Exeter, emphasizes the global ramifications of Antarctic change. He stresses that reducing greenhouse gas emissions to net zero is crucial for preserving Antarctica and should be a priority for every country and individual.

