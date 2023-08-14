Dark Skies Illuminate Spectacular Perseid Meteor Shower

This year’s Perseid meteor shower was an awe-inspiring event, with astronomers noting that dark skies and a barely visible moon contributed to its star-studded display. During its peak, an impressive 100 shooting stars per hour could be observed streaking across the sky worldwide – that’s more than one meteor per minute.

Viewing the meteor shower was notably easier this year, as the glow from the moon did not interfere with visibility. This was due to the moon approaching its darkest phase, commonly referred to as the “new” phase.

Occurring annually in late summer, the Perseids are among the most prominent meteor showers observable from Earth. These showers are caused by our planet passing through fields of debris that float around in space. Specifically, the Perseids originate from comet Swift-Tuttle, a celestial object consisting of ice and rock. As the comet orbits the sun, it sheds fragments of dusty debris. When Earth encounters these fragments in its path, they become trapped in our atmosphere and burn up, giving rise to the streaking lights we observe during the Perseid meteor shower.

The name “Perseids” is derived from the constellation Perseus, as the meteors’ paths seemingly originate from this specific point in the sky.

This natural phenomenon captivates skywatchers every year, providing a remarkable opportunity to witness the extraordinary beauty and grandeur of our universe.