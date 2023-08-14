CityLife

The Power of AI Models

Science

Dark Skies Illuminate Spectacular Perseid Meteor Shower

ByGabriel Botha

Aug 14, 2023
Dark Skies Illuminate Spectacular Perseid Meteor Shower

This year’s Perseid meteor shower was an awe-inspiring event, with astronomers noting that dark skies and a barely visible moon contributed to its star-studded display. During its peak, an impressive 100 shooting stars per hour could be observed streaking across the sky worldwide – that’s more than one meteor per minute.

Viewing the meteor shower was notably easier this year, as the glow from the moon did not interfere with visibility. This was due to the moon approaching its darkest phase, commonly referred to as the “new” phase.

Occurring annually in late summer, the Perseids are among the most prominent meteor showers observable from Earth. These showers are caused by our planet passing through fields of debris that float around in space. Specifically, the Perseids originate from comet Swift-Tuttle, a celestial object consisting of ice and rock. As the comet orbits the sun, it sheds fragments of dusty debris. When Earth encounters these fragments in its path, they become trapped in our atmosphere and burn up, giving rise to the streaking lights we observe during the Perseid meteor shower.

The name “Perseids” is derived from the constellation Perseus, as the meteors’ paths seemingly originate from this specific point in the sky.

This natural phenomenon captivates skywatchers every year, providing a remarkable opportunity to witness the extraordinary beauty and grandeur of our universe.

By Gabriel Botha

Related Post

Science

The Perseid Meteor Shower Lights Up the Night Sky

Aug 14, 2023 Robert Andrew
Science

Unraveling the Mystery of Insulator-to-Metal Transitions

Aug 14, 2023 Mampho Brescia
Science

Preparing to Bring Back Astronauts After Almost a Year in Space

Aug 14, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou

You missed

AI

Amazon to Use AI to Summarize Customer Reviews and Combat Fake Reviews

Aug 14, 2023 Gabriel Botha 0 Comments
Technology

Fallout 4 Upgrade Delayed Due to Focus on Starfield

Aug 14, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Comments
Technology

Overwatch 2 Season 7: What We Know So Far

Aug 14, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Comments
AI

Generative AI: Transforming Customer Experience Strategies

Aug 14, 2023 Robert Andrew 0 Comments