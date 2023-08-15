Biology’s Intricate Cascade of Biochemistry

Every organism responds to stimuli in the world through a complex interplay of biochemistry. From heat sources to scents of food and sounds of movement, each stimulus can trigger a cascade of molecular reactions within an animal’s body. Andreas Wagner, an evolutionary biologist at the University of Zurich, has been captivated by this vision of biology since he was a student.

Wagner’s career has taken him on a journey from studying gene transcription regulation in embryos to exploring how organisms evolve while managing the potential risks of genetic changes. Through theoretical models, he has delved into questions about the driving forces behind evolution and pondered upon evolutionary innovations that initially appear insignificant until they become significant breakthroughs. His latest book, “Sleeping Beauties: The Mystery of Dormant Innovations in Nature and Culture,” delves into this phenomenon.

In a recent interview with Quanta, Wagner discussed his new book, the notion of evolution as exploration, and the underlying patterns that shape biology. One of the key topics he addressed is the concept of robustness in organisms. Wagner discovered that organisms with duplicate copies of their genes, known as diploidy, can possess greater resistance to mutations. This robustness allows populations to explore a wide range of genotypes during evolution without losing advantageous phenotypes. This, in turn, enables the discovery of new, beneficial traits.

Wagner’s research has unveiled the presence of robustness across various systems, suggesting its general applicability. He emphasizes the importance of looking beyond surface-level observations and understanding the principles that operate across multiple levels of organization. Wagner’s laboratory experiments have explored the anticipatory responses of organisms, such as bacteria and yeast, to changing environments. These experiments demonstrated the ability of organisms to adapt and anticipate future challenges based on past experiences.

While Wagner’s experiments have influenced his work, his book “Arrival of the Fittest” is primarily derived from his fundamental idea of evolution as the exploration of genotype space. By understanding the organization of this space, researchers can study how organisms adapt to different environments. Wagner’s contributions to evolutionary biology shed light on the interconnectedness of organisms, the delicate balance of biochemistry, and the remarkable ability of life to navigate and evolve in a changing world.