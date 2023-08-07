Newly Discovered Human Fossil in China Challenges Human Family Tree

An ancient human fossil has been discovered in China, challenging the current understanding of human evolution. The fossil, named HLD 6, was found in Hualongdong in 2019 and remains unclassified. Scientists from the Chinese Academy of Sciences (CAS), Xi’an Jiaotong University, the University of York, and the National Research Center on Human Evolution in Spain have studied the remains and propose a new branch in the human family tree.

The morphology of HLD 6 suggests that it is not related to Neanderthals, Denisovans, or modern humans. Its face resembles that of modern humans, but its lack of chin is reminiscent of Denisovans, an extinct species of ancient humans in Asia. The researchers suggest that HLD 6 represents a hybrid lineage, bridging the gap between the branch that led to modern humans and the branch that led to other ancient hominins, such as Denisovans.

Historically, many hominin fossils found in China have not been easily classified into known lineages. Previous interpretations often considered them as intermediate variations or advanced forms of known species. However, this linear interpretation is controversial. The newly discovered fossil in China aligns more closely with modern lineages of hominins than with Homo erectus.

This finding complicates the path to modern humans and suggests the coexistence of three lineages in Asia: Homo erectus, Denisovans, and the newly proposed lineage. It also raises the possibility that features considered modern in Homo sapiens may have existed in the region long before their appearance.

The discovery of this new lineage challenges the current understanding of human evolution and calls for further research. It may contribute to the ongoing puzzle of human origins and the relationship between different hominin species. Future archaeological investigations are needed to confirm and expand upon these findings.

The study detailing the discovery of the ancient human fossil in China was published in the Journal of Human Evolution.