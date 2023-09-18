Uncovering the Secrets of Ancient Roman Glass: The “Wow Glass”

A shard of ancient Roman glass, known as the “wow glass,” has recently been discovered, showcasing a thin, golden-hued patina that gives it a rare, mirror-like gold sheen. The unique optical properties of this shard can be attributed to the formation of photonic crystals during the corrosion process. Photonic crystals, or photonic band-gap materials, are precisely ordered structures that can block certain wavelengths of light while allowing others to pass through. They have various applications in optical communications, filters, lasers, mirrors, and anti-reflection stealth devices.

Structural coloration, seen in phenomena such as butterfly wings, soap bubbles, and opals, occurs due to the arrangement of materials rather than the presence of pigments or dyes. In nature, photonic crystals are responsible for creating vibrant and iridescent colors. Researchers are keen on replicating these structural colors for commercial applications, but scaling up the process without sacrificing optical precision is a challenge.

In recent years, various innovative approaches have been pursued to create structural colors. Scientists from the University of Cambridge developed a plant-based film that changes color and gets cooler when exposed to sunlight, potentially serving as an energy-efficient cooling solution for buildings and cars. Massachusetts Institute of Technology researchers adapted a 19th-century holographic photography technique to create chameleon-like films that change color when stretched. These films have potential applications in the medical field, including the development of bandages that change color in response to pressure.

The “wow glass” was discovered near the ancient city of Aquileia, Italy, a significant archaeological site that was once a bustling center for trade. Analysis determined that the glass dates back to the first century BCE and the first century CE. The shard’s distinctive polychromatic appearance, covered in a millimeter-thick gold-hued patina, made it stand out among the 780 glass fragments collected at the same time.

This discovery of ancient Roman glass provides further insights into both the natural occurrence and replication of beautiful structural colors. By studying the optical properties of these photonic crystals, researchers can continue to develop materials and technologies that mimic and harness the vibrant colors found in nature.

