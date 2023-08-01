Could Ancient Pathogens Frozen in Ice Cause Ecological Damage?

Science fiction has long portrayed the concept of deadly organisms emerging from melting ice to wreak havoc on modern ecosystems. While these tales have been seen as mere fantasy, recent scientific discoveries suggest that the potential threat is not as far-fetched as it seems.

In 2003, bacteria were successfully revived from ice cores drilled into the Qinghai-Tibetan plateau, dating back more than 750,000 years. In 2014, a 30,000-year-old “zombie” virus called Pithovirus sibericum was revived from Siberian permafrost. And in 2016, a deadly anthrax outbreak in western Siberia was attributed to the thawing of Bacillus anthracis spores in permafrost.

As Earth’s climate continues to warm rapidly, the release of microorganisms from melting ice, including ancient pathogens, is becoming a stark reality. Estimates suggest that around four sextillion microorganisms could be released each year, presenting a potential risk to modern ecosystems. However, the exact consequences of this release remain unknown.

A recent study published in PLOS Computational Biology sought to quantify the ecological risks associated with the release of ancient viruses. Using a software called Avida, researchers simulated the release of a dormant pathogen into modern biological communities. The results showed that just 1% of simulated releases of a single pathogen could cause significant environmental damage and widespread loss of host organisms.

While the risks posed by these ancient pathogens may seem small individually, the sheer number of microorganisms being released suggests a substantial danger. The study highlights the need for society to understand and prepare for these potential threats, as they could become a major driver of ecological change.

Although the specific risk to humans was not modeled in the study, the possibility of ice-bound pathogens entering the human population and causing disease cannot be discounted. Notable viruses such as SARS-CoV-2, Ebola, and HIV have likely originated from zoonotic pathways, highlighting the plausibility of a similar scenario with ancient pathogens.

While the likelihood of catastrophic extinctions caused by melting ice is low, the study’s findings indicate that this threat should not be ignored. It is crucial to acknowledge and prepare for the potential ecological and health risks associated with ancient pathogens emerging from the ice.