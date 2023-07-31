Are Ancient Pathogens in Melting Ice a Real Threat to Modern Ecosystems?

Science fiction often features stories of deadly organisms emerging from melting ice and wreaking havoc on humanity. While these tales may seem far-fetched, the potential danger is, in fact, quite real. Ancient pathogens that were once frozen in glaciers, ice caps, and permafrost can potentially emerge from melting ice and cause harm to modern ecosystems.

Scientists have already observed bacteria being revived from ice cores that are millions of years old. In 2014, a giant virus called Pithovirus sibericum was revived from 30,000-year-old Siberian permafrost. And in 2016, an anthrax outbreak in Siberia was attributed to the thawing of anthrax spores in permafrost.

As Earth’s climate warms, microorganisms that have been trapped in ice for thousands or even millions of years are being released into the environment. Estimates suggest that about four sextillion microorganisms are released from ice melt each year. The ecological risks posed by these ancient viruses and pathogens are still unknown, but a new study published in PLOS Computational Biology sheds some light on the potential dangers.

Using a software called Avida, researchers simulated the release of ancient pathogens into modern biological communities. The simulations showed that just 1% of simulated releases of a single dormant pathogen could cause major environmental damage and widespread loss of host organisms globally. In the worst-case scenario, the invading pathogen could reduce the size of its host community by 30%.

While the risk to humans is not explicitly modeled in the study, the fact that these ancient pathogens can establish themselves and harm host communities is concerning. Notable viruses such as SARS-CoV-2, Ebola, and HIV have been transmitted to humans from animal hosts, so it is possible for ice-bound viruses to enter the human population through a zoonotic pathway.

Although the likelihood of a pathogen causing catastrophic extinctions is low, it is important for society to understand the potential risks and be prepared for them. This unpredictable threat, which was once confined to science fiction, could become a significant driver of ecological change. By studying and preparing for these risks, we can mitigate their potential impact on modern ecosystems.