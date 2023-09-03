Mud Cores Reveal Clues to Formation of Antarctic Ice Sheets

A recent study based on mud cores drilled in Mississippi sheds light on the origins of the gigantic Antarctic ice sheets that formed around 34 million years ago. During this period, known as the Eocene-Oligocene transition, Earth experienced a major shift from the warm Eocene Epoch to the cooler Oligocene. While the Eocene had no permanent ice, the early Oligocene featured ice sheets that were 25 percent larger than those present today.

The growth of these ice sheets during the Eocene-Oligocene transition caused a significant drop in sea levels, exposing previously submerged land. The research team analyzed ancient mud samples from the same time period collected near Jackson, Mississippi and discovered that this drop in sea levels led to a transfer of carbon from coastal sediments to the atmosphere. This resulted in the mass expansion of Antarctic ice sheets to continental scale.

Antarctic ice sheets formed as a result of the long-term burial of carbon in sediments, effectively sequestering it from the atmosphere. The decrease in atmospheric carbon due to this process led to a cooler climate, which facilitated the formation of massive ice sheets in Antarctica and contributed to the global decrease in sea levels.

This rapid transition had profound effects on the planet, triggering widespread mass extinction events. The Eocene-Oligocene transition is considered one of the most significant climate cooling events in the history of Earth.

While the overall trend during this transition was towards cooling, the falling sea levels caused by Antarctica’s glaciation had an opposing effect. The retreating ocean exposed coastal sediments to extreme erosion, leading to the release of sequestered carbon into the atmosphere. This temporary surge of carbon dioxide created a negative feedback to climate cooling, temporarily slowing down the planet’s transition to an “icehouse” climate.

The study provides valuable insights into how Earth’s climate undergoes dramatic shifts and how these shifts are interconnected with the biosphere and the carbon cycle. The researchers examined marine clays from around 137 meters deep and compared them with data from other regions to understand the timing of sea-level declines that coincided with the formation of ice sheets. This research offers a clearer understanding of the complexity and beauty of the Earth’s climate and ecology.

Sources: Nature Communications