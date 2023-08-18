CityLife

Ancient Cauldrons Provide Insight into Bronze Age Diet

ByMampho Brescia

Aug 18, 2023
Archaeologists have gained new insight into the diet of people during the Bronze Age, thanks to a study published in the journal iScience. Researchers analyzed protein residues from ancient cooking cauldrons and discovered that the people of Caucasus consumed deer, sheep, goats, and members of the cow family during the Maykop period (3700–2900 BCE).

The study combined protein analysis with archaeology to explore the specific details of meals cooked in these cauldrons. The preservation of proteins on the cauldrons is due to the antimicrobial properties of the metal alloys used, which prevented protein degradation. By collecting residue samples from cauldrons recovered from burial sites in the Caucasus region, the researchers were able to retrieve proteins from blood, muscle tissue, and milk.

Radiocarbon dating revealed that the cauldrons could have been used between 3520–3350 BCE, making them more than 3,000 years older than any previously analyzed vessels. The cauldrons showed signs of wear and repair, indicating their value and significance as symbols of wealth or social position.

The researchers hope to further explore the residues from a wider range of vessel types to understand regional and temporal differences in food preparation. This study demonstrates the potential of protein analysis on metal artifacts and opens up new possibilities for archaeological research. Understanding ancient diets can provide insights into cultural connections and practices of different regions.

