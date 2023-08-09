Newly Discovered Amphibian Species Rewrites Evolutionary History in Australia

Scientists have made a significant breakthrough in uncovering the history of amphibians in Australia. A new species of amphibian, named Arenaepeton supinatus, has been identified and dated to approximately 247 million years ago. The discovery of this lizard-like creature’s fossilized remains, found by a retired chicken farmer in New South Wales decades ago, has captured the attention of researchers worldwide.

Less than ten fossils of this particular species have been recognized globally, making it a rare find in the scientific community. Experts believe that this finding will have implications for the understanding of amphibian evolution in Australia.

Mihail Mihaildis, the retired chicken farmer, stumbled upon the fossil while fixing a broken garden wall at his home in Umina. Intrigued by the unusual outline that revealed itself as he sliced through a sandstone slab, he contacted the Australian Museum in Sydney. In 1997, Mihaildis donated the fossil to the museum, unaware of its significance.

Lachlan Hart, a palaeontologist at the museum, first encountered the fossil as a child and would later examine and decode its petrified remains as part of his PhD research. Hart describes the fossil as a remarkable find, featuring a nearly complete skeleton, including preserved skin and fatty tissues that are rarely preserved in fossils. Based on this valuable data, it is estimated that the amphibian measured around 1.5 meters in length and had a salamander-shaped body.

The newly discovered species, Arenaepeton supinatus, is believed to have lived in the freshwater lakes and streams of Sydney. It belongs to the resilient Temnospondyli family, which survived multiple mass extinction events, including the volcanic eruptions that wiped out 70-80% of all dinosaurs 66 million years ago.

This finding sheds light on the importance of Australia as a refuge for animal species after mass extinctions. Only three other fossils of Temnospondyli species have been successfully identified in Australia.

The remarkable fossil will be displayed at the Australian Museum later this year, providing a valuable window into the prehistoric world and the diverse fauna that once inhabited Australia.