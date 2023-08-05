Model of Methane Production from Microbial Activity in an Alkaline Lake

Global warming has occurred throughout Earth’s history, including 304 million years ago during the Late Paleozoic Ice Age. Researchers have discovered evidence of environmental changes, such as increased sea surface temperature and flooding of land by oceanic environments during this time.

Dr. Liuwen Xia from Nanjing University in China and their team conducted research on the impact of methane release from alkaline lakes into the atmosphere. Methane is a potent greenhouse gas that contributes to global warming. Microorganisms that produce methane are responsible for 74% of global methane emissions, so understanding the environmental conditions that support their survival is crucial for understanding climate change.

The researchers studied methane levels in the Junggar Basin in northwest China by analyzing core samples from the lake bed and conducting chemical analyses of the rock. They identified different types of carbon based on their sources, such as aquatic green algae, cyanobacteria, and halophilic archaea. By studying the carbon isotopes, they found that alkalophilic methanogenic archaea thrived in low sulfate and anoxic environmental conditions. These microorganisms produced large amounts of methane in the lake water, which was then released into the atmosphere. It is estimated that microbial methane emissions alone could have reached up to 2.1 gigatons.

The researchers also found that carbon dioxide from volcanic activity and hydrothermal processes in the lake was converted into bicarbonate and carbonate. This increased the alkalinity of the lake and promoted microbial activity, leading to the production of methane. The abundance of dissolved inorganic carbon in the lake provided a constant supply of carbon for the microorganisms.

The findings suggest that the combined contribution of alkaline lakes during the Late Paleozoic Ice Age could have significantly impacted global greenhouse gas levels. The researchers estimate that methane emissions from the lakes in northwest China alone could have reached 109 gigatonnes, equivalent to the greenhouse forcing power of up to 7521 gigatonnes of carbon dioxide.

Understanding the role of alkaline lakes in methane emissions is important for monitoring current emissions and finding solutions to mitigate their impact on global warming. Possible solutions include reducing the pH of the lakes, adding certain types of clay, or dredging the lake bottom. However, these solutions may have their own environmental consequences, and further research is needed to develop effective strategies for reducing methane emissions from alkaline lakes.