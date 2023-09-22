Scientists have made a significant breakthrough in understanding the evolution of vertebrate skulls by analyzing a 455 million-year-old jawless fish fossil. The fossil, belonging to the fish species Eriptychius americanus, was discovered in Colorado and is the oldest 3D evidence of cranial anatomy in an early vertebrate. The findings were published in the journal Nature.

Jawless fishes were the first animals with backbones and are the ancestors of modern vertebrates. The skull arrangement of E. americanus is unlike anything seen in living vertebrates or its extinct relatives. The fossil reveals unfused cartilage sections at the front of the head, surrounding the mouth, olfactory organs, and eyes. These cartilages are in unique and asymmetrical shapes, making it an exciting discovery.

The fossilized head cartilage was found in 1949 but has been difficult to study due to the lack of advanced imaging techniques. It was not until recently, with the use of CT scans, that scientists were able to visualize and reconstruct the digital model of the fish’s cranium in 3D. This new analysis provides valuable insights into the internal anatomy of jawless fishes from the Ordovician Period.

The study authors identified 10 cartilage skull pieces in the fossil, along with scales and canals running through the cartilage. The purpose of these canals and the concentration of cartilage at the front of the skull are still unknown. The researchers suggest that there may have been more cartilage in the back of the head that did not preserve in this specimen.

This fossil discovery fills a gap in our understanding of the evolution of the vertebrate head. Previously, knowledge about the internal anatomy of jawed fishes’ ancestors was limited due to the scarcity of fossil material. The fragile nature of these ancient fishes’ remains made preservation challenging. This study opens new avenues for further research on skull evolution and provides valuable insights into the ancient history of vertebrates.

Sources:

– Source article: Wildlife trade watchdog publishes agenda to prevent future pandemics: link

– Definitions:

– 3D fossil evidence of cranial anatomy – evidence from a fossil that provides insights into the structure and features of the head region of an organism in three dimensions.

– Cartilage – a tough, flexible connective tissue found in various parts of the body, including the skeleton.

– CT scans – computed tomography scans, a medical imaging technique that uses X-rays to create detailed images of the body’s internal structures.

– Jawless fishes – a group of primitive fishes without jaws, including hagfish and lampreys.

– Ordovician Period – a geologic period approximately 488.3 to 443.7 million years ago.

– Vertebrates – animals with backbones, including fishes, amphibians, reptiles, birds, and mammals.