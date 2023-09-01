Researchers Suggest Ancient Humans Wore Footwear Over 100,000 Years Ago

Archaeologists have recently discovered evidence that suggests ancient humans may have been wearing primitive footwear much earlier than previously believed. This finding, made at three archaeological sites in South Africa, could potentially push back the history of footwear by over a hundred thousand years.

In May 2023, footprints dating back to 153,000 years ago were uncovered in South Africa. Now, researchers have identified what appear to be footprints of an individual wearing sandals from around a hundred thousand years ago. While the evidence is not conclusive, it provides intriguing clues about the possibility of early humans wearing shoes.

Early hominids and Neanderthals are known to have used various forms of crude foot wrappings, but the discovery of preserved footwear is a rare occurrence. The soft leather of the footwear discovered quickly hardened upon contact with the surrounding environment, serving as a testament to its durability.

While it is difficult to determine the exact moment when ancient humans started wearing shoes, researchers believe that the history of clothing-making predates the surviving evidence. The oldest preserved shoe, discovered in a cave in Armenia in 2008, offers valuable insights. This shoe, made of a single layer of leather wrapped around the foot and filled with straw to maintain its shape, provides evidence of ancient humans’ efforts in crafting and sewing footwear. The shoe fits snugly, indicating its intentional design.

The recent discovery of unusually preserved footprints in South Africa further adds to the evidence that people were wearing footwear even before the Neolithic era. Although conclusions have yet to be drawn, researchers are working on developing a reliable method to identify footprints from this time period.

Scientists continue to debate the possibility of our early human ancestors wearing footwear such as sandals around a hundred thousand years ago. Nevertheless, archaeological evidence points to the use of crude footwear by our ancient ancestors, paving the way for further exploration in this field.

Sources:

– https://www.flickr.com/photos/artfulblogger/7454848478/ (Image source)

– https://www.nationalgeographic.com/science/article/150729-first-shoes-prehistoric-footprints-spotted-south-africa (Source 1)

– https://www.cambridge.org/core/journals/antiquity/article/probing-into-the-authenticity-of-sidi-saids-early-holocene-footprints/E7978352AD943761BFD578986F5D8EDC (Source 2)