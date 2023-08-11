Graphite Butterfly: Uncovering New Physics in an Ancient Material

Researchers at The University of Manchester’s National Graphene Institute have made a significant discovery in graphite, shedding light on its complex structure and opening up possibilities for controlling electronic properties in 2D and 3D materials.

Graphite, despite being composed of layers of carbon atoms arranged in a honeycomb pattern, is not as simple as it may seem. The way these atomic layers stack can result in different types of graphite, characterized by different stacking orders. While most graphite has hexagonal stacking, the surface of the crystal disrupts this pattern, creating surface states that gradually fade away deeper into the crystal.

The research team employed twistronics, a technique that involves stacking two 2D crystals at a twist angle, to tune the surface states of graphite. This manipulation revealed new physics in graphite, akin to a kaleidoscope with ever-changing pictures. The twistronics technique was expanded to three-dimensional graphite, demonstrating that the moiré potential not only modifies surface states but also affects the electronic spectrum of the entire bulk crystal.

The study observed a 2.5-dimensional mixing of the surface and bulk states in graphite, resulting in a new type of fractal quantum Hall effect, known as a 2.5D Hofstadter’s butterfly. This breakthrough was made possible by aligning hexagonal graphite with hexagonal boron nitride to generate moiré patterns.

The discovery holds great potential for controlling electronic properties in both 2D and 3D materials. Moreover, it highlights the fascinating nature of graphite, an “old” material that continues to offer untapped possibilities for exploration.

Continuing their research, the team aims to gain a better understanding of this intriguing material and further explore its properties.