Ancient Footprints Suggest Humans Wore Hard-Soled Sandals

A new analysis of ancient footprints in South Africa suggests that humans may have been wearing hard-soled sandals in the distant past. The footprints, found on stone slabs at three different locations along the Cape coast, exhibit unusual characteristics that indicate the use of shoes to protect feet from sharp rocks.

The footprints, estimated to be between 79,000 and 148,000 years old, show rounded anterior ends, crisp margins, and potential evidence of strap attachment points. These features led researchers to conclude that sandals may have been worn. To test their hypothesis, the researchers made their own footprints while wearing sandals resembling historical footwear used by the Indigenous San people of southern Africa. The experimental footprints displayed characteristics similar to those found at the ancient sites.

Coastal foraging, which involves navigating sharp rocks and the risk of stepping on sea urchins, may have provided a motive for using hard-soled sandals. A significant foot injury in the Middle Stone Age could have been deadly, making sandals a potential lifesaver. However, the researchers acknowledge that the evidence is not conclusive, as it is challenging to interpret rock markings, and no actual shoes from the Middle Stone Age have been discovered.

Previously, the oldest evidence of footwear use came from Neanderthal children’s footprints in a Greek cave dating back 130,000 years. However, interpretations of other Neanderthal tracks as evidence of shod feet remain debated.

The study, published in the journal Ichnos, contributes to our understanding of ancient human behavior and provides insight into the possible use of protective footwear in the Middle Stone Age.

