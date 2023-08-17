Fossil Evidence Suggests Human-Driven Wildfires Led to Extinction of Sabertooth Cats and Large Mammals

Wildfires are increasing in frequency and size across parts of the United States. Scientists have found that wildfires are occurring three times more often and are four times larger than they were 20 years ago. Recent events like the Canadian wildfires turning North American skies orange, fire whirls in the Mojave Desert, and devastating flames in Maui have raised concerns about the severity of this issue.

In a study published in the journal Science, paleontologists analyzed fossil records from the La Brea Tar Pits in Southern California and discovered a link between rising temperatures, increased fire activity, and the disappearance of sabertooth cats, dire wolves, and other large mammals in the region approximately 13,000 years ago. The researchers suggest that human activity was the primary cause of this extinction event.

The La Brea Tar Pits provide a rich record of fossils spanning 55,000 years. By analyzing fossils from eight large mammal species, including the sabertooth cat, American lion, and an ancient camel, the researchers determined that seven of these species went extinct around 13,000 years ago. The rise in human occupation coincided with a period of severe drought and warming in Southern California, leading to extreme fires and the transformation of vegetation from juniper and oak trees to grass and chaparral shrubs.

The researchers used a model to determine that humans were the main drivers of these fires, both through direct ignition and by eliminating herbivores, which allowed the spread of flammable underbrush. Climate changes further exacerbated the situation, creating the conditions for species extinction.

The study findings in Southern California mirror the environmental and biodiversity crises faced today. Climate records indicate that the ice age extinction event experienced a warming of about 10 degrees Fahrenheit over 1,000 years, while temperatures in Southern California have risen by about 5.4 degrees Fahrenheit in just the past century. The increase in fire activity after human arrival has also been observed in other regions, such as Australia.

This study serves as a reminder of the importance of learning from the past to predict the future. The correlation between human pressures, climate change, and increasing extinction rates is alarming. The researchers highlight the urgency to take action and prevent further catastrophic consequences.