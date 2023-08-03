An Arrowhead Made from a Meteorite Discovered in Switzerland

A team of archaeologists and geologists in Switzerland has discovered an arrowhead that is believed to be made from material from a meteorite. The findings have been published in the Journal of Archaeological Science. The team used electron-microscope images, X-rays, and high-energy radiation analysis to determine that the arrowhead is made of an iron-nickel-aluminium alloy. The results were then compared with other known meteorite samples.

The discovery of the arrowhead is significant because it is only the third known archaeological artifact in central and western Europe made from meteorite material. The only other two known artifacts are a bracelet and an ax head found in Poland.

The archaeological site where the arrowhead was discovered, Mörigen, has previously yielded bronze arrowheads, but there have been no meteorite-related finds until now. However, there is evidence of a nearby meteorite fall in the area. The largest meteorite found in Switzerland, the Twannberg iron meteorite, is believed to have been used by the people at Mörigen to construct the arrowhead. However, chemical analysis has revealed that the Twannberg meteorite was not used to make this particular arrowhead.

Further investigation led the team to compare the arrowhead to the Estonian Kaalijarv meteorite, which fell approximately 3,500 years ago during the Bronze Age. The nickel and germanium concentrations in the arrowhead resemble those found in the Estonian meteorite. Researchers believe that the arrowhead is more likely connected to the Estonian meteorite based on these similarities.

This discovery could potentially indicate a larger network of trade between Switzerland and Estonia during ancient times, involving commodities such as amber, silex stones, and iron meteorites. The team is now working to find more artifacts of the same origin to gain further insights and expand their study.