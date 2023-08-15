Discovery of an Irradiated Low-Mass Companion

Planets in close proximity to hot stars experience intense extreme-ultraviolet radiation, which can lead to the evaporation of their atmospheres and the dissociation of molecules. However, this extreme regime has remained largely unexplored due to observational challenges. Only one known ultra-hot giant planet, KELT-9b, receives enough ultraviolet radiation for molecular dissociation, with a day-side temperature of approximately 4,600 K.

In a new study, researchers have used irradiated brown dwarfs as analogues to study hot-Jupiter planets. Brown dwarfs have atmospheres and radii that are similar to giant planets. By studying brown dwarfs that orbit close to hot Earth-sized white dwarf stars, which can be directly detected above the glare of the star, researchers can gain insights into the extreme-ultraviolet regime.

In their study, the researchers report on the discovery of an extremely irradiated low-mass companion to the hot white dwarf WD 0032-317. Their analysis indicates that the day-side temperature of this companion is approximately 8,000 K, and there is a day-to-night temperature difference of about 6,000 K. The amount of extreme-ultraviolet radiation received by this companion is equivalent to what planets orbiting close to stars as hot as late B-type stars would experience, and it is approximately 5,600 times higher than that of KELT-9b.

With a mass of approximately 75-88 Jupiter masses, this object is potentially one of the most massive brown dwarfs known. The extreme conditions and high levels of radiation make it an intriguing target for further study. This discovery opens up new possibilities for exploring the extreme-ultraviolet regime and understanding the effects of intense radiation on planetary atmospheres.