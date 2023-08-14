The Shrinking of Radioisotope Thermoelectric Generators for Space Missions

Radioisotope thermoelectric generators (RTGs) have been the power source of choice for interplanetary spacecraft for nearly 50 years. However, their main drawback is their weight, which limits their use in small-scale missions to the outer planets. To address this issue, engineers from the Aerospace Corporation and the US Department of Energy’s Oak Ridge National Lab developed a concept called the Atomic Planar Power for Lightweight Exploration (APPLE) project.

The APPLE project focuses on three main goals: generating power, storing that power, and providing heat to other spacecraft components. Like traditional RTGs, the first goal is to generate power. However, unlike RTGs, which gradually lose power over time, the second goal of the APPLE project is to ensure that the power output remains consistent throughout the mission’s operational lifetime. This is achieved by combining energy generation and storage into a single package that can radiate heat away or direct it to other components.

The unique design of APPLE involves using tiles that output and store a specific amount of power. These tiles can be single-sided, coating the outside of the spacecraft to radiate away waste heat, or dual-sided, isolated on a strut from the spacecraft like a solar sail. The tiles can be connected together to achieve a higher power output as needed for different spacecraft applications.

During the development of the APPLE project, various design decisions were made. The choice of isotope for power generation was settled on Plutonium-238, which offers a balance of heat generation without requiring excessive radiation shielding. Radiation simulations were conducted to determine the positioning and material composition of the batteries in the tiles, considering cosmic rays as the primary radiation source.

The APPLE project has made progress in developing battery components and a radiation test setup. However, further information on funding and technical development is not publicly available. The potential adoption of APPLE technology in small interplanetary missions by space agencies remains to be seen. Nevertheless, the project presents an ingenious solution to the weight limitations of RTGs, paving the way for more efficient power sources for space exploration.