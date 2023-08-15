The Mysterious Atmosphere of Exoplanet Au Mic b

Some planets are unable to retain their atmospheres, and it appears that Exoplanet Au Mic b is one of them. This planet orbits the young and volatile red dwarf star Au Microscopii and has been observed losing portions of its atmosphere. However, the behavior of this planet’s atmospheric loss is unpredictable.

A team of scientists from various institutions, including NASA Goddard Space Flight Center and Dartmouth College, analyzed observations from the NASA Hubble Space Telescope and discovered evidence of atmospheric loss at times, followed by periods with no indications of such loss. They were perplexed by this inconsistent behavior.

Further analysis led the team to conclude that Au Mic b likely did not entirely escape the destructive forces of its star. It was found that instances of atmosphere destruction were simply not visible during certain times. This phenomenon may have possible explanations.

The star, Au Microscopii, frequently experiences magnetic reconnection, a phenomenon where magnetic field lines break and reconnect, releasing hot plasma into space. This process is more intense in young, hot stars like Au Mic. Au Mic b is particularly vulnerable due to its close proximity to its star, orbiting at a distance of 9.7 million kilometers. Comparatively, Mercury, the closest planet to the sun in our solar system, is ten times further away and still has minimal atmosphere.

Au Mic b, about the size of Neptune, orbits its star every eight days. It experiences continuous bombardment from stellar winds and UV radiation. Planets formed within the first 100 million years of a star’s life are more likely to experience significant atmospheric loss. The intense flares heat the hydrogen atmosphere to such extremes that the gas escapes the planet’s gravity and disperses into space.

Hubble observed Au Mic b during its transits, when the planet passed in front of its star and caused a dip in starlight. These observations showed the loss of hydrogen gas, but interestingly, the loss was not consistently apparent. The researchers suggest that stellar winds from Au Mic could shape the outflows of gas, pushing some in front of the planet instead of trailing behind. This could explain why the tail of escaping gas was not observable in Hubble’s observations.

Another factor that may have affected the observability of Au Mic b’s outflows is photoionization. Prior to the first transit observation, Au Mic had experienced a massive stellar flare that could have ionized the gas particles, rendering them invisible at the wavelengths observed by Hubble.

Many questions remain regarding planets like Au Mic b. Do they transform into super-Earths once their atmospheres are depleted? Studies will continue to monitor this peculiar planet and unravel its mysteries.