The Perseid Meteor Shower Reaches its Peak

The Perseid meteor shower, a beloved event for stargazers during the summer, is approaching its spectacular peak this week. This year, the peak night will occur just a few days before a new moon, providing optimal viewing conditions.

The peak night for this celestial display is overnight on Saturday, August 12th into the pre-dawn hours of Sunday, August 13th, according to NASA. However, the meteor shower will gradually increase in intensity in the days leading up to the peak, giving skywatchers multiple opportunities to see shooting stars.

The Perseids occur when the Earth passes through the debris trail left by the comet Swift-Tuttle. As particles from the debris trail enter Earth’s atmosphere, they burn up, resulting in fiery and colorful meteors streaking across the sky. In ideal conditions, the Perseids produce an average of 50 to 100 meteors per hour.

To maximize your chances of seeing the most meteors, NASA offers a few tips. Find a safe and dark location, away from city lights, such as a rural area or a designated dark sky park. Lie down with your feet facing northeast, as the meteors will appear to originate from that direction. Also, give your eyes time to adjust to the darkness as it can take up to half an hour for them to fully adapt.

The best time to observe the Perseids is between midnight and dawn, with peak activity expected in the hour before sunrise. Take advantage of the warm August nights and stay up late to witness this celestial spectacle. For more skywatching tips, you can visit solarsystem.nasa.gov/skywatching/whats-up.