An Earth-like planet may explain mysteries of the Kuiper Belt

Scientists from Kindai University, National Astronomical Observatory of Japan, and Chiba Institute of Technology have published a study suggesting that an Earth-like planet may be hiding in the outer solar system. This hypothetical planet could help explain certain properties of the Kuiper Belt, a ring of icy bodies that orbits the sun beyond Neptune.

The study focused on patterns observed in “trans-Neptunian objects” or TNOs. TNOs are rock and ice bodies left over from the formation of planets in our solar system. The researchers propose that a planet about 1.5-3 times the mass of Earth, located between 250-500 astronomical units away (with an astronomical unit being the distance between the Earth and the Sun), and inclined 30 degrees compared to the plane of the solar system could explain the peculiar properties of the objects in the Kuiper Belt.

The Kuiper Belt contains millions of small, icy objects. Some are over 60 miles wide, while others, like Pluto, are over 600 miles wide. Despite the identification of over 1,000 specific objects in the Belt, much about the region remains a mystery. NASA’s New Horizons spacecraft is currently exploring the Kuiper Belt, but the mission is facing potential budget cuts.

The scientists suggest that their theory could be tested by searching for groups of trans-Neptunian objects located over 150 astronomical units away, as their proposed planet would create such groupings. However, detecting or observing the planet would be dependent on its size and distance from Earth.

It is important to note that this study is distinct from previous research on the existence of a ninth planet, commonly referred to as Planet 9 or Planet X. While Planet 9 has been proposed as an explanation for objects in the outer solar system, it does not address the structure of the Kuiper Belt. Further studies on the orbital structure of the Kuiper Belt are necessary to confirm or rule out the existence of the hypothesized Earth-like planet.

