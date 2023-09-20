Historical Climate Shifts Played a Role in Early Human Interbreeding

A new study published in the journal Science reveals that fluctuations in atmospheric CO2 levels and resulting changes in climate and vegetation were significant factors influencing when and where early human species interbred. Modern humans have a small percentage of DNA inherited from other hominin species like Neanderthals and Denisovans.

The study, conducted by an international team of climate experts and paleo-biologists from South Korea and Italy, used paleo-anthropological evidence, genetic data, and supercomputer simulations of past climates to understand the patterns of interbreeding among different species. They found that Neanderthals and Denisovans had different environmental preferences. Denisovans were better adapted to cold environments, such as boreal forests and tundra zones, while Neanderthals preferred temperate forests and grasslands.

The researchers used computer simulations to analyze the geographic overlap of these different habitats during warm interglacial periods. They found that during these periods of overlap, there were more opportunities for encounters and interactions between the species, increasing the likelihood of interbreeding. The simulations also aligned with known episodes of interbreeding that occurred around 78,000 and 120,000 years ago.

To further understand the climatic drivers of interbreeding, the researchers examined how vegetation patterns changed over Eurasia in the past 400,000 years. They discovered that elevated levels of atmospheric CO2 and mild interglacial conditions caused a westward expansion of temperate forest into central Eurasia, creating dispersal corridors for Neanderthals into Denisovan territories.

One of the challenges the researchers faced was estimating the preferred climatic conditions for Denisovans, as there is limited data available. However, they developed new statistical tools to account for known ancestral relationships among human species, allowing them to estimate potential Denisovan habitats. Surprisingly, the analysis indicated that northern Europe could have been a suitable environment for Denisovans, in addition to Russia and China.

This study provides valuable insights into the relationship between climate change, habitat shifts, and human genetic diversification. By understanding these historical patterns, researchers can further investigate the genetic traces of interbreeding in different populations and gain a better understanding of our shared ancestry.

Reference:

“Climate shifts orchestrated hominin interbreeding events across Eurasia” by Jiaoyang Ruan, Axel Timmermann, Pasquale Raia, Kyung-Sook Yun, Elke Zeller, Alessandro Mondanaro, Mirko Di Febbraro, Danielle Lemmon, Silvia Castiglione, and Marina Melchionna, 10 August 2023, Science.

DOI: 10.1126/science.add4459