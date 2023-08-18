Southern California’s Extinction Event: Understanding the Causes and Lessons for the Future

Deadly wildfires have become increasingly common in Southern California over the past decade due to human-caused climate change and disruptive land management practices. A new study published in August 2023 aimed to understand the changes that occurred in California during the last major extinction event, known as the Ice Age, around 10,000 to 50,000 years ago. This extinction event wiped out most of Earth’s large mammals and was characterized by dramatic climate upheavals and rapidly spreading human populations.

During the Pleistocene, Southern California was home to enormous beasts like woolly mammoths, giant bears, and dire wolves. However, these large mammals abruptly disappeared, not only in Southern California but worldwide. The reasons for these extinctions remain obscure, with potential causes including altered weather patterns and reorganization of plant communities caused by a warming climate at the end of the ice age, as well as the rapid increase and spread of human populations.

A recent study conducted in Los Angeles’ La Brea Tar Pits and nearby Lake Elsinore uncovered evidence of a dramatic event 13,000 years ago that permanently transformed Southern California’s vegetation and caused the disappearance of its mega-mammals. Sediment archives and archaeological records revealed a deadly combination of a warming climate with decades-long droughts and rapidly rising human populations that pushed the Southern California ecosystem to a tipping point.

The catalyst for this transformation seems to have been an unprecedented increase in wildfires, likely set by humans. As the region warmed, its landscape became drier, resulting in the decline of herbivores and the loss of species associated with trees. The ecosystem experienced a 200-year-long drought, during which half of the remaining trees died. Human populations began spreading across North America, bringing with them fire as a powerful tool. The combination of heat, drought, herbivore loss, and human-set fires led to the establishment of a new fire regime, resulting in the disappearance of the iconic mega-mammals and the proliferation of chaparral plants thriving after fires.

Studying the causes and consequences of the Pleistocene extinctions in California provides valuable context for understanding today’s climate and biodiversity crises. The current combination of climate warming, expanding human populations, biodiversity loss, and human-ignited fires mirrors the conditions of the ice age extinction interval in Southern California. However, the alarming difference is that temperatures are now rising 10 times faster due to human-caused climate change. This has led to a significant increase in fire frequency and intensity in California. It is crucial to learn from the past and take action to mitigate the current climate and biodiversity crises before it’s too late.