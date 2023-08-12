Algorithm Developed to Control Rolling Path of Objects

A team of physicists and mathematicians has developed an algorithm that can determine the shape of an object to make it roll down a ramp along a specific path. The researchers, from the Institute for Basic Science’s Center for Soft and Living Matter in South Korea and the University of Geneva, have published their findings in the journal Nature.

By using their algorithm, the team was able to design shapes for objects that can roll along desired trajectories without slipping or pivoting. The algorithm takes into account the center of mass of the object and makes infinitesimal adjustments to the shape of the object’s shell, allowing it to roll smoothly along the target path.

One potential application of this algorithm is in the design of robotic propulsion systems. By utilizing the algorithm, engineers could create wheel-like structures that can roll along curved or complex paths with precision. This could be useful in the development of autonomous vehicles or robotic systems that need to navigate challenging terrains.

The algorithm could also have implications in fields such as architecture and design. By understanding how the shape of an object affects its rolling trajectory, designers could create innovative structures or furniture that can move and adapt to different environments.

The development of this algorithm is a significant step forward in controlling the motion of rolling objects. It opens up new possibilities for engineering and design applications, allowing for greater control and precision in the movement of objects along desired paths.