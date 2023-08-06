Using the Fibonacci Sphere to Improve Lunar Navigation

As we continue to explore the lunar surface, it becomes crucial for astronauts to have an effective navigation system. To address this need, researchers from Eötvös Loránd University in Hungary have turned to an ancient math trick known as the Fibonacci sphere.

Both Earth and the Moon have slightly squished shapes due to the influence of gravity, rotation, and tidal fluctuations. The common technique used in our Global Navigation Satellite System (GNSS) is to approximate Earth’s shape as a squashed ball. To develop a Geographic Information System (GIS) for the Moon’s surface, we require a similar estimation for its shape.

The Fibonacci sphere evenly distributes points on a sphere using the Fibonacci sequence. The researchers used this approach to map 100,000 points on the Moon’s surface based on NASA’s previous measurements. By doing so, they obtained more accurate figures for the semi-major and semi-minor axes of the Moon’s rotation ellipsoid.

The findings revealed that the lunar poles are approximately 0.3 miles closer to the Moon’s center than the equator. Incorporating this information into future lunar navigation systems will significantly reduce navigational errors.

Furthermore, this research provides a detailed understanding of the Moon’s shape, which has not been analyzed to this extent since the 1960s. Interestingly, when the same technique was applied to Earth’s rotation ellipsoid, the data aligned perfectly, validating the accuracy of the approach.

In addition to improving navigation for future lunar missions, this study has implications for Earth as well. By extending their research to our planet, the researchers aim to enhance our estimations of Earth’s dimensions and refine the navigation systems used here.

The findings of this study have been published in Acta Geodaetica et Geophysica.