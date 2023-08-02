Cataclysmic Forces Inside Massive Stars

Stars are a remarkable balance between the force of gravity and the immense pressure exerted by their blazing hot cores. This delicate equilibrium causes heat and energy to churn in a powerful dance, creating the twinkling and glowing we observe from a distance.

A recent study published in Nature Astronomy presents detailed computer simulations that depict the cataclysmic flow of heat and energy within these colossal cosmic bodies. Understanding this process could provide valuable insights into the evolution and collapse of stars, shedding light on the formation of galaxies and even the origin of our universe.

The team of scientists behind the study developed computer models that capture the convection flow of heat and energy within massive stars. These models use previously collected data to predict the flickering or twinkling characteristic of stars, known as “stellar photometric variability.”

The flow of heat and energy within a star creates gravity waves that reverberate throughout its interior. When these waves reach the star’s surface, they cause the star to twinkle, similar to waves generated in the ocean when a stone is thrown into the water.

By simulating this phenomenon, researchers can estimate the extent of a star’s twinkling based on its internal convection flow. This breakthrough allows for future space telescopes to study the central regions of stars, where crucial elements for life’s existence are forged.

Studying the light emitted by stars provides astronomers with a wealth of information about these celestial objects. This research fuels our understanding of the intricate dance occurring within stars and holds the potential to unlock many mysteries about the cosmos.