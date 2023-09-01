Australian Company Releases Images of China’s Tiangong Space Station Construction

HEO Robotics, an Australian company specializing in non-Earth imaging, has released images showcasing the step-by-step construction of China’s Tiangong space station. Using space-based sensors, HEO Robotics acquires images of objects in orbit, such as satellites. The company posted a video on social media platform X, demonstrating its capabilities through a visual timeline of the construction process.

The video begins with the Tianhe core module, the central component of the space station, being visited by Tianzhou cargo vessels and crewed Shenzhou spacecraft. Over time, two experiment modules, Wentian and Mengtian, are added to the complex, forming a “T-shape” configuration. The construction process is verified through photographs taken by other satellites in space.

HEO Robotics offers services for defense, governments, and commercial operators, allowing them to visually monitor space objects using in-orbit flyby inspection technology. The company recently launched its Holmes Imager as a hosted payload aboard Turion’s Droid-1 and has raised $12 million AUD in investment to expand its software platform.

Currently, the Tiangong space station is inhabited by the three-person Shenzhou 17 crew. China plans to keep the station occupied for at least a decade and potentially utilize it for commercial purposes.

