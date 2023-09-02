Australian Company Reveals Images of China’s Tiangong Space Station Construction

Australian company HEO Robotics has unveiled images showcasing the construction process of China’s Tiangong space station. HEO Robotics specializes in non-Earth imaging, which involves using space-based sensors to capture images of objects of interest in orbit. The company released a series of images on August 30th, highlighting the step-by-step progress made by China in completing its three-module Tiangong space station.

Through their non-Earth imaging capabilities, HEO Robotics was able to witness the unfolding story of the space station’s construction over an 18-month period. Each stage of development was verified using photos taken by other satellites in space. The company shared these images on the social media platform X, previously known as Twitter.

The showcased video illustrates the Tianhe core module of the space station being visited by Tianzhou cargo vessels and crewed Shenzhou spacecraft. Subsequently, two experiment modules, Wentian and Mengtian, were added and repositioned to form a “T-shape,” creating space for new visitors.

HEO Robotics provides services that assist defense, governments, and commercial operators in visually monitoring space objects through their in-orbit flyby inspection technology. The Sydney-based startup recently saw its Holmes Imager reach orbit as a hosted payload aboard Turion’s Droid-1 and raised $12 million AUD in investment to expand its software platform.

China’s Tiangong space station is currently inhabited by the three-person Shenzhou 17 crew. China intends to maintain the orbital outpost for at least a decade and potentially utilize it for commercial purposes.

Sources: HEO Robotics, X (formerly known as Twitter)