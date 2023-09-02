Australian Company Reveals Images of China’s Tiangong Space Station

An Australian company called HEO Robotics has released images demonstrating the construction of China’s Tiangong space station. HEO Robotics specializes in non-Earth imaging, using space-based sensors to acquire images of objects in orbit. The company shared a video on Aug. 30 showcasing the step-by-step process of China’s construction of the Tiangong space station.

According to HEO Robotics, each stage of the construction was verified with photos taken from other satellites in space. The video starts with the Tianhe core module being visited by Tianzhou cargo vessels and crewed Shenzhou spacecraft. Then, the two experiment modules, Wentian and Mengtian, are added to the complex, forming a T-shape. The space station also receives new visitors during this process.

HEO Robotics provides services to defense, governments, and commercial operators for visually monitoring space objects using in-orbit flyby inspection technology. The company recently launched its Holmes Imager, which reached orbit as a hosted payload aboard Turion’s Droid-1. HEO Robotics raised $12 million AUD in investment to expand its software platform.

China’s Tiangong space station is currently inhabited by the three-person Shenzhou 17 crew. China plans to keep the station occupied for at least a decade and may utilize it for commercial purposes.

This article is based on information from HEO Robotics and their released images showcasing the construction of China’s Tiangong space station.