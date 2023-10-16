Mars Express Provides Stunning Flyover of Noctis Labyrinthus

Researchers have longed to explore the mysteries of Mars up close, and now, thanks to the Mars Express spacecraft, we can get a glimpse of the planet’s awe-inspiring terrain. Using thousands of images taken by its cameras, Mars Express has created a captivating animation of one of the most intriguing regions on Mars: Noctis Labyrinthus, also known as the “Labyrinth of Night.”

Noctis Labyrinthus is a system of valleys located between Mars’s Valles Marineris and the massive volcanoes of the Tharsis Bulge. This fractured landscape stretches across nearly 1,200 kilometers and offers a tantalizing preview of what future explorers may encounter. The formation of Noctis Labyrinthus can be attributed to the Tharsis Rise, where volcanic activity caused the surrounding area to arch up, resulting in tectonic stresses and the formation of deep trenches called “grabens.”

A flyover of Noctis Labyrinthus is like a journey through time. The highest plateaus in the animation represent the original surface level, providing a glimpse into what Mars looked like before tectonic activity and erosion took their toll. The intersecting canyons and valleys, though small in appearance, are up to 30 km wide and six km deep. Landslides have also occurred over the millennia, covering older surface units and further adding to the complexity of the region.

The animation reveals the presence of large dune fields, formed by Martian winds blowing sand across the surface. This flyover showcases millions of years of geological history, much like flying over and through Earth’s Grand Canyon to study its intricate cross-cutting fracture zones.

The creation of this stunning flyover required the combination of numerous individual images taken during eight Mars Express orbits. These images were integrated with topographic data derived from a digital terrain model, resulting in a realistic three-dimensional landscape. Each second of the video comprises 50 frames rendered along a pre-defined camera path.

The video not only unveils the ancient history of Mars but also reflects the history of Mars Express itself. The opening credits were created using a recent 20-year Mars global color mosaic, underscoring both the mission’s remarkable achievements and the evolving nature of our understanding of the Red Planet.

In conclusion, this captivating flyover animation of Noctis Labyrinthus by Mars Express provides a taste of the wonders that await future explorers on Mars. The video offers a unique glimpse into the planet’s geological past and showcases the impressive capabilities of the Mars Express spacecraft in capturing and visualizing the beauty of our neighboring planet.

Definitions:

– Noctis Labyrinthus: A system of valleys located between Valles Marineris and the Tharsis Bulge on Mars.

– Tharsis Bulge: A volcanic plateau on Mars that is home to several massive volcanoes.

– Grabens: Trench-like features formed by the thinning and extending of the planet’s crust.

– Terrain model: A three-dimensional representation of the surface of a celestial body, based on data such as elevation and topography.

Sources:

Universe Today. (n.d.). “Mars Express Provides Stunning Flyover of Noctis Labyrinthus.” Retrieved from [source].