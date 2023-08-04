CityLife

The Power of AI Models

Science

Fireball Lights Up the Sky During Supermoon

ByRobert Andrew

Aug 4, 2023
Fireball Lights Up the Sky During Supermoon

More than 70 people witnessed a 75-pound fireball lighting up the sky early Wednesday morning during the supermoon. Amateur astronomer, Bill Stewart from Ceredo, West Virginia, captured the explosion on video while filming the supermoon. Sightings of the blaze were reported from nine states, including Georgia and Ohio.

NASA scientists have suggested that the fireball was caused by a comet fragment that burned up while falling through Earth’s atmosphere. Eyewitnesses reported hearing two audible booms, seeing a bright flash, and witnessing the fireball breaking into three fragments. The explosion was so intense that it caused a woman’s house to shake, generating the energy equivalent of approximately 2 tons of TNT.

The fragment is believed to have entered the Earth’s atmosphere about 50 miles above Krypton, Kentucky, while traveling at a speed of 37,000 miles per hour. The flash from the fireball was five times brighter than the full moon.

Fireballs, or bolides, are created by larger-than-average meteors that fall to Earth and quickly burn up in the atmosphere due to intense friction. Meteorites from the fireball may have survived and could potentially be found lying in the woods near the eastern border of Kentucky and Tennessee.

The exact comet from which the fragment originated is unknown, but it is believed to have come from the debris field in the inner solar system.

By Robert Andrew

Related Post

Science

Decoding Light Through Scattering Media: A Breakthrough in Optical Computing

Aug 5, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou
Science

Weather Conditions Could Impact SpaceX’s Next Launch

Aug 5, 2023 Robert Andrew
Science

Unintended Consequence of Ship Emission Regulation: Reduction in Ship Tracks

Aug 5, 2023 Mampho Brescia

You missed

AI

AI Chatbot “Ed” to Serve as Student Advisor in Los Angeles Unified

Aug 5, 2023 Robert Andrew 0 Comments
AI

Match Group Introduces AI-powered Photo Selection Tool for Dating Profiles

Aug 5, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Comments
News

Exploring the Role of LAMEA Tunnel Field Effect Transistor in Telecommunications

Aug 5, 2023 0 Comments
Technology

PlayStation: Revolutionizing Console Gaming

Aug 5, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Comments