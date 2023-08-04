Fireball Lights Up the Sky During Supermoon

More than 70 people witnessed a 75-pound fireball lighting up the sky early Wednesday morning during the supermoon. Amateur astronomer, Bill Stewart from Ceredo, West Virginia, captured the explosion on video while filming the supermoon. Sightings of the blaze were reported from nine states, including Georgia and Ohio.

NASA scientists have suggested that the fireball was caused by a comet fragment that burned up while falling through Earth’s atmosphere. Eyewitnesses reported hearing two audible booms, seeing a bright flash, and witnessing the fireball breaking into three fragments. The explosion was so intense that it caused a woman’s house to shake, generating the energy equivalent of approximately 2 tons of TNT.

The fragment is believed to have entered the Earth’s atmosphere about 50 miles above Krypton, Kentucky, while traveling at a speed of 37,000 miles per hour. The flash from the fireball was five times brighter than the full moon.

Fireballs, or bolides, are created by larger-than-average meteors that fall to Earth and quickly burn up in the atmosphere due to intense friction. Meteorites from the fireball may have survived and could potentially be found lying in the woods near the eastern border of Kentucky and Tennessee.

The exact comet from which the fragment originated is unknown, but it is believed to have come from the debris field in the inner solar system.