LAPORTE COUNTY, Ind. Man Captures Stunning Perseid Meteor Shower in Backyard

Patrick Thompson, a professional photographer from Northwest Indiana, had the opportunity to capture the breathtaking Perseid meteor shower in his backyard over the weekend. This year, the annual meteor shower was expected to be particularly impressive due to a waning crescent moon, which made the nighttime sky darker and allowed for better visibility of the meteors.

The Perseids originate from comet Swift-Tuttle, a massive ball of ice and rock that sheds dusty debris as it orbits the sun. When the Earth passes through this debris field, the particles get trapped in our atmosphere and burn up, resulting in the stunning streaks of light.

Thompson, being an amateur astronomer, had a well-equipped setup for observing the meteor shower. Using a Startracker and a newly Astro-modified Cannon camera that blocks out infrared and ultraviolet light, he was able to capture the 2023 edition of the Perseid Meteor Shower from his backyard in Mills Creek. According to Thompson, the shower seemed to peak after midnight, and his favorite moment was after 1 a.m. when the shower truly came alive.

During a nine-hour time lapse starting from 9 p.m. until 5 a.m., Thompson witnessed numerous shooting stars, estimating that he saw around 100 to 200 noteworthy meteors. He expressed his excitement and stated that the Perseid meteor shower never fails to impress, and he looks forward to observing it again next year.

The Perseid meteor shower is a highly anticipated celestial event that occurs annually. With its dazzling display of shooting stars, it attracts both amateur and professional astronomers alike, providing them with a unique opportunity to witness the wonders of the universe from the comfort of their own backyards.