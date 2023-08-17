The Perseid Meteor Shower: A Spectacular Celestial Event

As avid skywatchers may know, there is always something fascinating happening above us. If you want to witness the wonders of the night sky, you might be fortunate enough to see more than just stars. One of the most spectacular celestial events is the Perseid meteor shower. These meteors originate from the debris left behind by comet 109P/Swift-Tuttle, a celestial object that was discovered in 1862 and takes 133 years to orbit the Sun.

Every year, as the Earth orbits through the debris trails left by the comet, the debris interacts with our atmosphere, creating a fiery streak in the sky. The Perseids are most visible between July 14 and September 1, with the peak occurring in mid-August. While this year’s peak was on August 13, you can still catch a glimpse of one or two meteors every 15 minutes or so, as long as the skies remain clear.

To watch the Perseids, find a location away from light pollution that offers a clear view of the northeastern sky, where the constellation Perseus is located. Allow your eyes to adjust to the darkness and scan the northern sky. Be patient, as the number of meteors visible per hour has decreased. However, even seeing just one Perseid meteor is a spectacular sight, as they travel at speeds of up to 37 miles per second.

The best time to observe the meteor shower is in the pre-dawn hours, after midnight, although some meteors may still be visible before midnight. Keep in mind that as we approach the end of the Perseid season, a full moon on August 30 may affect the visibility of other features in the night sky. Despite this, remember to be patient and enjoy the experience of viewing the night sky.

