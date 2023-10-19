The Cryovolcanic Comet Heading Towards Earth: 12P/Pons-Brooks

A massive cryovolcanic comet known as 12P/Pons-Brooks is currently making its way towards Earth. This comet, three times the size of Mount Everest, recently erupted on 5 October, marking its second explosion in the past four months.

What makes this comet unique is its composition. According to Dailymail, 12P/Pons-Brooks is made up of ice, dust, and gases, which create a phenomenon similar to carbonation in a fizzy drink bottle. The solid nucleus of the comet is estimated to have a diameter of 18.6 miles (30 km), and when heated by the sun, pressure builds up inside until an explosion occurs, releasing frozen debris through fractures in the nucleus’s shell.

During the most recent explosion, observers noticed that the coma, the cloud of gas surrounding the nucleus, appeared to have “horns.” The exact reason for this horn-like shape is still unknown, but experts believe it may be due to the peculiar shape of the cryovolcanic vent and some sort of blockage causing the material to be expelled in a unique flow pattern. Some have even compared the comet’s appearance to the Millennium Falcon spacecraft from Star Wars.

Despite its dread trajectory and shape, there is no immediate threat of a “deep impact” from 12P/Pons-Brooks. The comet will not be visible to the naked eye until it passes close to Earth in 2024, and it won’t return to our vicinity until 2095. However, if the comet continues to explode, it may attract more attention in the coming years.

12P/Pons-Brooks is one of 20 known comets with active ice volcanoes, and it was first identified by Jean-Louis Pons in July 1812.

