Antarctic Strawberry Feather Star: A Newly Discovered Sea Creature with Unique Features

Marine scientists have recently confirmed the existence of a new species of invertebrate living in the waters of Antarctica. This newly discovered sea creature is named Promachocrinus fragarius, or the “Antarctic strawberry feather star,” due to its resemblance to a strawberry.

The Antarctic strawberry feather star has around 20 feather-like arms that it uses for navigation. Additionally, it has clawed tendrils that enable it to crawl along the ocean floor. The little nub at the base of its arms resembles the shape of a strawberry, hence its name.

The arms of the Antarctic strawberry feather star are longer and feathery, allowing the creature to move gracefully through the ocean waters. It belongs to the Crinoidea class, the same category as starfish, sea urchins, sand dollars, and sea cucumbers.

While investigating the ocean floor, the team of scientists discovered four distinct types of Antarctic feather stars, including the Promachocrinus fragarius. Upon further research, they realized that four previously collected Antarctic feather stars had never been named or assigned to a genus.

Adding these newly discovered species to the group, the Antarctic feather star now consists of eight species. The varieties of these feather stars have natural body colors that range from “purplish” to “dark reddish.”

Feather stars are known for their unique swimming motion. They attach themselves to the ocean floor with their cirri pointed downward, while their arms are stretched out above them, giving them an “otherworldly appearance.”

The discovery and classification of the Antarctic feather stars shed light on the vast diversity of species in the ocean. However, this is just a fraction of the countless new discoveries in the world’s oceans, with scientists uncovering 10 to 15 new ocean species per year at the Scripps Institution of Oceanography alone.

The Antarctic strawberry feather star adds to the ongoing exploration and understanding of the mysterious nature of the oceans, reminding us of how much there is still to learn.