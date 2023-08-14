The Discovery of New Species of Antarctic Feather Stars Reveals Cryptic Diversity

The Antarctic strawberry feather star, known as Promachocrinus fragarius, is one of four recently discovered species in a paper that explores the hidden diversity within a genus of stemless crinoids. These peculiar organisms, resembling a leggy upgrade of face huggers, are related to starfish, sea cucumbers, and other echinoderms. Previously, Antarctic feather stars were thought to be a single species called Promachocrinus kerguelensis. However, recent research has uncovered multiple species of these strange feather stars inhabiting the cold marine environments of the Antarctic.

Researchers used DNA analysis and a detailed examination of specimens collected between 2008 and 2017 to reveal a surprising level of diversity. Among the studied feather stars, seven additional species were identified, bringing the total number for the genus up to eight, with four of these species being newly discovered. One standout is the Antarctic strawberry feather star, Promachocrinus fragarius, which earned its name due to its body shape resembling that of a strawberry.

An interesting finding from the study is the realization that not all feather stars have 20 arms as previously believed. Some feather stars were found to have only 10 arms, making it easier to differentiate between species based on morphology alone. However, some species exhibited cryptic characteristics that could only be identified through molecular analysis.

The study emphasizes the importance of molecular analysis in identifying cryptic species and highlights the need for robust identification methods in monitoring biodiversity. While morphology can provide valuable insights, genetic sequencing, particularly of the COI gene, remains the primary tool for achieving species-level resolution.

The findings of this study contribute to our understanding of the diverse marine life in the Antarctic region. These enigmatic feather stars serve as a reminder of the intricate ecosystems that exist in the world’s oceans, even in the harshest environments.