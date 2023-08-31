Uncovering Evolutionary Patterns: Algal Relatives Shed Light on Plant Terrestrialization

Researchers from the University of Göttingen have conducted a study to investigate the molecular networks operating in the algal relative of land plants, Mesotaenium endlicherianum. By exposing this single-celled alga to different light intensities and temperatures, the team generated large-scale gene expression data to better understand how plants evolved from algae. Their findings, published in Nature Plants, shed light on the genetic mechanisms that regulate gene expression in response to various environmental signals.

The study involved subjecting Mesotaenium endlicherianum to a wide temperature range, observing the interplay between temperature and light tolerance. The researchers used network analysis to examine the behavior of nearly 20,000 genes simultaneously, identifying “hub genes” that play a central role in coordinating gene expression in response to environmental stimuli. These hub genes were found to be shared across more than 600 million years of plant and algal evolution, highlighting their long-term evolutionary significance.

One of the unique aspects of this study is the discovery of novel genetic mechanisms that were previously unknown to operate in these algae. The network analysis revealed genetic toolboxes consisting of essential genetic components that have remained consistent across a wide range of plant species. This analogy can be likened to discovering musical notes that consistently harmonize in different songs, uncovering long-term evolutionary patterns.

This research opens up new avenues for understanding the evolutionary history of plants and their algal relatives. By investigating the genetic mechanisms that underlie plant terrestrialization, scientists can gain valuable insights into the origins of land plants and the astounding biodiversity that exists on Earth’s surface.

Sources:

– Armin Dadras et al, Environmental gradients reveal stress hubs pre-dating plant terrestrialization, Nature Plants (2023). DOI: 10.1038/s41477-023-01491-0

– University of Göttingen