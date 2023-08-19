Colossal Labs and Biosciences Shares Mammoth Fossils with School Districts

Colossal Laboratories and Biosciences, a company focused on bringing back extinct animals, is not only conducting scientific research but also aims to inspire students’ interest in science. The company has shared fossils with 55 school districts in Alaska as part of its “Adopt a Mammoth” project. The districts are given the opportunity to name their fossils and use them to learn about woolly mammoths. The company also shares radiocarbon and genetics findings related to the fossils with the districts.

The project involves conducting radiocarbon dating of approximately 1,500 mammoth teeth, tusks, and bones from the University of Alaska Museum of the North’s collection. The goal is to classify the mammoth fossils and engage students in science and ecology from a young age.

Researchers are also trying to identify the youngest woolly mammoth to have inhabited mainland Alaska. Previous findings from ancient mammoth DNA suggest that mammoths may have been present less than 10,000 years ago.

To achieve its goal of resurrecting the woolly mammoth, Colossal is using gene editing and combining woolly mammoth and elephant DNA. They plan to implant embryos into healthy female elephant surrogates, with the expectation of the first mammoth calves by 2028.

In addition to the mammoth project, Colossal is working on de-extinction projects for the Tasmanian tiger and the dodo. The company is comparing the genomes of related animals to figure out the necessary gene edits. They are also studying the stem cells of dunarts (similar to mice) for the Tasmanian tiger project and creating reference genomes for the solitaire and Nicobar pigeon for the dodo project.

These ambitious projects not only aim to bring back extinct species but also contribute to scientific research and inspire interest in science among the wider community.