The Fascinating Power of Diagonalization in Computer Science

Algorithms have become an integral part of our lives, solving numerous problems and optimizing various tasks. However, not all problems can be solved algorithmically. Alan Turing, a pioneering computer scientist, proved the existence of “uncomputable” problems in a paper nearly a century ago. He used a counterintuitive strategy called diagonalization to demonstrate the existence of these unsolvable problems.

Diagonalization is a mathematical technique that utilizes a clever trick for solving problems involving strings of bits. The goal is to generate a new string that is not present in a list of equally long strings. The traditional method involves checking each possible string one by one, while diagonalization builds the missing string bit by bit. By flipping certain bits, the new string differs from every string on the original list.

What makes diagonalization truly powerful is its compatibility with infinity. Georg Cantor, the founder of set theory, first harnessed this power to demonstrate that some infinities are larger than others. Turing adapted Cantor’s diagonalization to the theory of computation, giving it a contrarian flavor.

Turing’s main objective was to prove the existence of mathematical problems that cannot be solved by algorithms. He focused specifically on decision problems, where the input is a string of 0s and 1s and the output is either 0 or 1. He conceptualized an infinite list of all possible algorithms and used diagonalization to construct a problem that would defy every algorithm on the list.

To win the “infinity questions” game, Turing needed to create a problem where the answer is “no” for every algorithm. He accomplished this by using a self-referential trick, similar to Kurt Gödel’s work in foundations of mathematics. Turing’s proof involved identifying particular inputs that would make each algorithm output the wrong answer.

The key insight behind diagonalization lies in the fact that every algorithm can be represented as a string of 0s and 1s. This means that an algorithm can take the code of another algorithm as an input, and in some cases, even its own code. Turing used this insight to define an uncomputable problem that would stump every algorithm – a problem that asks whether an algorithm outputs 0 when given its own code as input.

In conclusion, diagonalization is a powerful and fascinating tool used in computer science to prove the existence of unsolvable problems. It relies on constructing a problem that cannot be solved by any algorithm, using self-referential tricks and clever manipulations of strings and infinity.

Sources:

– “The Fascinating Power of Diagonalization in Computer Science” (source article)