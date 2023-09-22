NASA Reveals Near-Earth Asteroid Making Close Approach

NASA has announced that Asteroid 2023 RQ6, a Near-Earth Asteroid (NEA), will make its closest approach to Earth today, September 22. Although the space rock will come within proximity of our planet, it is not expected to pose a threat of impact. The asteroid will pass by Earth at a distance of approximately 6 million kilometers, traveling at a speed of 33912 kilometers per hour.

Although Asteroid 2023 RQ6 will approach closely and at a high velocity, NASA’s Center for Near-Earth Object Studies (CNEOS) has not classified it as a Potentially Hazardous Object due to its relatively small size. This classification is reserved for celestial objects with diameters exceeding around 490 meters that can come within 7.5 million kilometers of Earth. In the case of Asteroid 2023 RQ6, its diameter is estimated to be nearly 76 feet, roughly equivalent to the size of an aircraft.

Furthermore, NASA has identified that Asteroid 2023 RQ6 belongs to the Apollo group of Near-Earth Asteroids. This group includes space rocks with semi-major axes larger than Earth’s, and they are named after the 1862 Apollo asteroid, which was discovered in the 1930s. Interestingly, this particular asteroid has had no previous close approaches to Earth, making today’s event its first-ever encounter. After today, it is not anticipated to pass near Earth again for the foreseeable future.

While most asteroids are located in the main asteroid belt between the orbits of Mars and Jupiter and do not approach Earth, there are exceptions. One such asteroid is Bennu, classified as a Potentially Hazardous Asteroid (PHA) due to its 1/2700 chance of impacting Earth between 2175 and 2195. NASA has been studying Bennu extensively as part of its Origins, Spectral Interpretation, Resource Identification, and Security-Regolith Explorer (OSIRIS-REx) mission.

Launched on September 8, 2016, the OSIRIS-REx spacecraft successfully landed on Bennu in 2020 and collected samples of rocks and dirt from its surface. The mission is now entering its final phase, with the spacecraft set to return to Earth on September 24 after a six-year mission. Upon entering the Earth’s atmosphere, the OSIRIS-REx will release a capsule containing the valuable samples, which will then be parachuted to the Department of Defense’s Utah Test and Training Range, where the mission team will be present to recover them.

Overall, NASA’s ongoing efforts to study and understand Near-Earth Asteroids contribute to our understanding of these celestial bodies and their potential impact risks. The OSIRIS-REx mission, in particular, has provided invaluable insights into the composition and nature of asteroids like Bennu.

Sources:

– NASA’s Center for Near-Earth Object Studies (CNEOS)

– NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory (JPL)