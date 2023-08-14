NASA Warns of Close Encounter with Asteroid 2023 PQ

NASA recently issued a warning about an asteroid named 2023 PQ, which is on a trajectory to have a close encounter with Earth on August 14. Although it is not expected to impact our planet, the space agency has been closely monitoring its orbit using satellites, telescopes, and other observational tools.

Asteroid 2023 PQ belongs to the Apollo group of Near-Earth Asteroids, named after the 1862 Apollo asteroid. These asteroids have semi-major axes larger than Earth’s and occasionally cross our planet’s path. While this particular asteroid is relatively small, measuring approximately 110 feet wide, it is still large enough to cause some degree of damage if it were to collide with populated areas.

It is important to note that Asteroid 2023 PQ does not pose a significant threat to life on Earth. According to NASA, an asteroid would need to be at least 96 kilometers wide to have the potential to cause catastrophic consequences. However, NASA continues to monitor and study asteroids like 2023 PQ as part of its planetary defense efforts.

In a related incident, a meteor recently made headlines when it struck a woman in Alsace, Eastern France, while she was sitting on her terrace. The meteor bounced off the roof and hit her chest. After having the rock examined by a geologist, it was confirmed to be a genuine meteorite from outer space.

It’s worth noting that NASA and other space agencies are actively involved in studying and researching these celestial objects to better understand their characteristics, orbits, and potential impact risks. These efforts are aimed at developing strategies and technologies to protect Earth from future asteroid impacts. Additionally, the European Space Agency’s Hera spacecraft is scheduled to observe the aftermath of NASA’s Double Asteroid Redirection Test, which aimed to alter the course of the Dimorphos asteroid to demonstrate potential planetary defense techniques.

As our understanding of asteroids and their behavior improves, scientists and researchers work diligently to ensure the safety and protection of our planet against potential asteroid threats.