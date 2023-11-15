New Magnetic Damping Device to Improve Satellite Stability

Ibadan, 15 November 2023 – Airbus has introduced a revolutionary magnetic damping device, known as the Detumbler, aimed at improving the stability of satellites in space. Developed in 2021 with support from the French Space Agency CNES, this innovative device will undergo tests in early 2024 during a mission conducted in partnership with Exotrail and EnduroSat.

The Detumbler’s primary purpose is to prevent satellites from tumbling at the end of their operational lives. Upon attachment to a satellite, the device utilizes a central rotor wheel and magnets to interact with the Earth’s magnetic field. In normal flight conditions, the rotor functions like a compass, following the magnetic field. However, if the satellite begins to tumble, the rotor induces eddy currents that generate a friction torque, effectively damping the motion.

Tumbling is a natural occurrence for dead satellites, particularly in low Earth orbit (LEO), due to orbital flight dynamics. Tumbling poses a significant challenge for future active debris removal missions, making it crucial to address this issue. The 100g Detumbler, developed by Airbus, can play a vital role in preventing satellites from tumbling after reaching the end of their operational lives, thereby making them easier to capture during debris-clearing missions.

Excitingly, the Detumbler will undergo in-orbit testing during an upcoming mission conducted by Exotrail and including the Exo-0 nanosatellite from EnduroSat. The mission is scheduled for early 2024 and aims to demonstrate the device’s capability to dampen satellite movements effectively.

With its potential to enhance the stability of satellites and improve future active debris removal efforts, the Detumbler represents a significant breakthrough in space technology. By addressing the issue of tumbling satellites, this device can contribute to a safer and more sustainable space environment for all.